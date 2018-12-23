Temporary housing program extended for 2016 flood victims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor Edwards announced another extension to the temporary housing program for people still recovering from the August 2016 floods.
FEMA approved the extension through April 30. They say this will be the last extension and the current rent structure will remain in place.
As of Dec. 20, there are just under 400 families living in mobile home units. The state is working with those families to try and help them get back on their feet.
More than 90 percent of those who received FEMA-provided MHUs have recovered and returned home or found other permanent housing.
