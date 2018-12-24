After Further Review: Saints gamble on themselves and win big in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -This is why they traded up to get Marcus Davenport.
This is why they traded for Eli Apple.
This is why they traded for Teddy Bridgewater.
All cost the Saints 2019 draft picks, and each were a sign to the NFL that the Black and Gold were not messing around. No, none of those players have been stars this season. But, with each transaction, it signaled that the Saints were pushing every chip to the center of the table, and were all-in for the here and now. They’ll worry about the future...in the future.
In 2018 the Saints bet big on themselves, that this was going to be their year.
Guess what, they were right.
Every team will say that they have an all-in mentality. But will most teams mortgage their future to do so? It’s a bold statement to make, and can be very risky and backfire.
The Saints made that statement, and took that risk. Now they’re reaping the rewards.
Sunday was the exclamation point. It may not have won them the Super Bowl, but their hard-fought 31-28 win over the Steelers, guarantees that if any team is going to stop them from getting there, they’ll have to do it inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Something, no team has ever done under Sean Payton.
Good luck with that.
2018 has been a ‘go big or go home’ kind of season from the Saints. The Saints went big, and now the road to the Super Bowl goes through their home.
