Barge fire blows smoke into some West Bank communities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A barge fire was reported in the river Monday morning and is still burning.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of River Road. According to Chris Roberts, Jefferson Parish Councilman, the fire is producing smoke that has blown into some communities of the West Bank.
The barge is loaded with old scrap cars. A fire boat is on site in the river and is beginning to use foam to try and contain the fire and reduce the smoke.
A crane is in route to the location but will not arrive until around noon.
According to Roberts, the removal could be a long process which may continue to produce flare ups and additional smoke.
There is no threat known at this time to anyone.
