Chef Folse: Turkey Hash in Puff Pastry

Bake pastry shells according to package instructions and set aside. In a cast iron pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly. Blend in meats and mix well. Add hot stock, one ladle at a time, to reach a stew-like consistency. Stir in basil and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15 minutes. Add potatoes, carrots, green onions and parsley. Return to simmer and season with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Cook until potatoes are tender. Add more stock if necessary to retain a stew-like consistency. To serve, ladle equal portions of turkey hash over each puff pastry. Serve immediately.