Chef Folse: Turkey Hash in Puff Pastry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Chef Folse makes Turkey Hash in Puff Pastry.
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 6 Servings
Comment:
Looking for the best holiday leftover recipe? This is it! The turkey and ham can be used from a Christmas meal, or whatever you may be celebrating. However, in most supermarket deli cases, these items may be found at any time. Feel free to substitute chicken or any other fowl in place of turkey.
Ingredients:
3 cups diced, cooked turkey
1 (6-count) package Pepperidge Farm® puff pastry shells
¾ cup vegetable oil
¾ cup flour
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced green bell peppers
1 tbsp minced garlic
3 cups diced ham
2 quarts hot chicken stock
2 tbsps chopped basil
1 tbsp chopped thyme
2 cups diced potatoes
1 cup diced carrots
1 cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Bake pastry shells according to package instructions and set aside. In a cast iron pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a light brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly. Blend in meats and mix well. Add hot stock, one ladle at a time, to reach a stew-like consistency. Stir in basil and thyme. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15 minutes. Add potatoes, carrots, green onions and parsley. Return to simmer and season with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Cook until potatoes are tender. Add more stock if necessary to retain a stew-like consistency. To serve, ladle equal portions of turkey hash over each puff pastry. Serve immediately.
