Coast Guard rescues 6 people from boat near Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) - The US Coast Guard reported it rescued six people from a disabled boat on the Atchafalaya River near Morgan City early Monday morning.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said it received information from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office just before 1 a.m. about a 16-foot bass boat that was disabled. According to the report, there were two adults and four children on board.
Officials said a helicopter and crew was sent to rescue those stranded because their boat could not be reached by a surface crew due to the water’s depth. They added the six people were hoisted up from the boat and flown to the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson.
No injuries were reported.
