Cool With Clouds For Christmas Eve

We kick off the week with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. No rain is expected today and highs will reach near 60 degrees. This evening, Santa should have no problem!
Christmas Day, we will start off in the 40s and 50s, then climb into the upper 60s during the afternoon. We can still expect plenty of cloud cover, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Rain chances will ramp up late week with storms likely on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be well above average despite the rain.
Some showers could last through the weekend.
