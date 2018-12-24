DEA will soon roll out new initiative to combat opioid epidemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I mean we’re losing 72,000 people a year. That’s what we lost last year to the opioid epidemic,” says Brad Byerley.
Associate Special Agent-in-charge Brad Byerley says opioids are affecting thousands, and a person’s life can spiral out of control on the drug.
“They’re looking for a fix. What’s so scary is we can talk about fentanyl. The fentanyl is laced in these opioids,” says Byerley.
A new government study shows fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is now the deadliest drug in America.
Fentanyl was involved in nearly 29 percent of all overdose deaths in 2016.
“The heroin that we’re seeing on the street, an abundance of it is laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is some scary stuff. It’s a hundred times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than the normal heroin that we’re seeing,” says Byerley.
In response to the opioid crisis, the DEA will soon begin what it calls the 360 initiative.
“There are three things that we’re doing. We are ramping up our enforcement efforts. We are creating new groups that specialize in going after the heroin and the opioids. We created more tactical diversion groups that focus on these specific types of cases,” says Byerley.
The DEA says 80 percent of new heroin abusers start their opioid addiction by misusing prescription medications. A new diversion control enforcement will concentrate on drug manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacies.
“The U.S. Attorney’s office is adding more U.S. Attorneys that are going to prosecute these types of cases so from an enforcement perspective we’re going 150 percent,” says Byerley.
There’s also the community outreach side of the 360 initiative. Byerley says it’s about taking back affected neighborhoods.
“We’re getting into schools. We are trying to educate the public and give the perception of what’s going on what law enforcement is doing besides putting people in jail,” says Byerley.
He says, it’s clear we cannot arrest our way out of this crisis, and he says the DEA is on board to approach the problem from all angles.
