A Dry Christmas Eve And Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We start the week on Christmas eve and day with dry conditions. Skies will be cloudy at times with seasonal highs Monday in the low 60s and warmer on Christmas in the 65-70 range. Wednesday clouds thicken as a storm system in the mid west moves our way. Rain chances rise on Wednesday evening and things may get stormy by Thursday. We will fine tune the threats as we get closer. Beyond that it looks on and off wet weather with patchy fog into New Years weekend as temperature will stay above normal.