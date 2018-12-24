Bruce: Expect a dry and warmer Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christmas Eve evening will be dry and nice for the bonfires and midnight Mass. This evening, Santa should have no problem!
Christmas Day, we will start off in the 40s and 50s, then climb into the upper 60s during the afternoon. We can still expect plenty of cloud cover and a stray shower can’t be ruled out.
Rain chances will ramp up late week with storms likely on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be well above average despite the rain.
Some showers could last through the weekend.
