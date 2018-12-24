Fire destroys large Slidell home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large Slidell home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday (Dec. 23), according to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1.
The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Carr Drive, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived at the home in roughly eight minutes to find it engulfed in flames, which they brought under control in about 40 minutes.
Residents of the 4,500 square-foot home were awake and inside when the fire broke out. According officials, one of the residents smelled smoke, went outside to investigate and found his porch on fire. All of the occupants were able to safely exit the home, fire officials said, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the fire started underneath the home, but the exact cause was not known Sunday night.
A total of 24 firefighters battled the flames.
