Forced fumbles swing game for Saints once again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
It was a forgettable third quarter that turned into a game-changing, home-field advantage securing fourth.
After being shredded by the Steelers to start the second half, the Saints defense not only shut them out in the final 15 minutes, but forced some huge turnovers in the process, starting with a Stevan Ridley fumble in Saints territory that kept Pittsburgh from extending their lead.
"It's not just accident," says head coach Sean Payton. "They're just not coincidence. And when you don't get them, that's not an accident either. I think that's a credit to the players and coaches for hustling."
It's also a credit to taking film study to the next level and knowing your opponent inside and out.
"You'll see how certain guys carry the ball," says defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. "That way you'll know if you have come up under to punch the ball out or go over the top or rip it out. It's something we work on. It's something that we pay great attention to."
Rankins is apparently a master at it, managing to pry the ball loose from JuJu Smith-Schuster in the final minute of the game and help secure the win. The third-year tackle, who dropped into pass coverage, says he still can't believe he made the play.
"When I wrapped him up to make the tackle, I still felt he was sitting on top of me," says Rankings. "My reaction was to punch. I felt my hand near where the ball was. I punched through and felt the ball come out, and at that point, I'm just praying that one of our guys gets it."
It was what you’d expect in a tight fourth quarter from a playoff caliber defense in what felt like a playoff game already. And especially when they’re causing those type of turnovers in the Superdome, it feels like the Saints are nearly impossible to beat.
