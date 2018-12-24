Juan’s World: Saints Staying Home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where being able to stay home for the holiday’s always sounds good. But, staying home for the playoffs sounds just as devine if you’re a Saints fan. Because, everyone knows what happens when the Saints come marching into the playoffs....on their turf....in their Dome. They just win baby. Five and oh under Sean Payton and that number is expected to rise this season.
What a win for the Black and Gold over the Black and Yellow. It followed the same script as the Saints last two wins, against Carolina and against Tampa Bay. The defense comes up with a game-changing play and gives the offense one more chance to get it right.
That is how these have been handling their business these days. With a do ‘whatever it takes’ mentality. It’s sure to bode well for them when the post season rolls around in three weeks.
In the meantime, let’s sit back and enjoy the Saints final regular season game next Sunday against the Panthers. It’ll feel like a preseason game.
Then the real fun begins. Bring on the playoffs because the next time the Saints play away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could be when they kickoff inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl 53.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World...Excellent!!!!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.