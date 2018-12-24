Man arrested for allegedly obstructing undercover officer he believed to be a porch pirate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - An Indiana man faces a felony criminal confinement charge after he allegedly detained a driver he thought was stealing packages in his neighborhood but who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Police say an undercover police detective was searching for a suspect in a murder investigation in the neighborhood on a dead-end street where Scott Strother lives.
According to court documents, Strother became concerned the officer, who had been driving around the neighborhood, was stealing packages from people’s porches. So, Strother allegedly used his car to block the detective from driving further.
The detective says Strother walked up to his car with a hand in his back pocket. It was later determined that hand was on a gun.
Though the detective put on his flashing lights and told Strother he was a police officer, Strother allegedly said he wouldn’t leave until he had proof.
The detective says Strother also told him he would do whatever he needed to protect his neighborhood.
Strother was arrested after the detective, who says he didn’t feel safe reaching for his badge, radioed for backup.
During the incident, the detective had his own gun drawn but hidden from Strother.
The detective told Strother he can’t stop and detain someone simply for being suspicious, and instead, he should’ve called police. Strother allegedly responded by saying he has called police in the past for issues, and nothing has happened.
