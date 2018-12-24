Mark Ingram calls out the Eagles for stealing ski masks motivational tactic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last season, the Eagles pulled off an upset in Super Bowl 52 by beating Tom Brady and the Patriots. Throughout the postseason Philadelphia played up the underdog mentality by wearing dog masks.
This season, the Eagles are just trying to make the playoffs, and they needed another motivational tactic, enter the ski masks.
Philly claims they're using the masks to represent the defense stealing turnovers.
It’s a new spin for firing up the team, but it’s not original according to the Saints. Michael Thomas rocked the masks in week 5 against the Redskins in pregame introductions. Way before the Eagles took the idea to sport them.
In the postgame locker room on Sunday, Mark Ingram called out the Eagles without using them by name.
“There’s been a lot of frauds out here, rocking ski mask, we got to let them know who the originals is. There’s a lot of frauds out here, want to take a picture, put on a ski masks. We the original, so just letting them know.” said Mark Ingram.
The Eagles clinched the 1-seed in 2017, and eventually won the Super Bowl with masks in-tow. In 2018, the Saints also own the 1-seed, and home-field advantage with their own masks.
“Oooh wee, that’s a hard one. I don’t know how they’re going to do that one. That’s hard,” said Alvin Kamara on visiting teams trying to get a "W" in the Dome.
