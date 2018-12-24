NOPD: Man accused in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting a man in the chest in Algiers Saturday afternoon (Dec. 22), according to New Orleans police.
Albert Morris was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail the next say on one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault, online court records show.
According to police, Morris and the victim were arguing in the 800 block of Belleville Street around 4:15 p.m., when Morris pulled out a gun. NOPD said he fired the weapon once, striking the 21-year-old victim in the chest and then fled the scene.
The victim was brought to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition Sunday morning.
Morris’s bond and attorney information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.