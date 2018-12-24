NOPD: Man wanted for filling tub of clothing, leaving store without paying

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Dollar General in Algiers.
The incident happened Monday December 17 at 7:12 p.m. in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard.
According to NOPD, the man took a plastic container from a shelf and loaded it with multiple packs of clothing items.
Police say the man then exited the store without paying for the merchandise.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts and identity of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Nicole Alcala or any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.