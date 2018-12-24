Off-duty fire marshal deputy prevents fire at popular restaurant

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A popular restaurant in Prairieville was lucky enough to have an off-duty fire marshal deputy in the building to prevent a major fire.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says Cpl. Stacy Rand was near Fred’s on the River when she noticed some decorative lights stapled to the outside of the building that were sparking and catching fire.
Rand was able to trace the wiring back to a common power source, which turned out to be an overloaded power strip all the exterior lights were plugged into. She was able to quickly unplug the power strip from the outlet and prevent the fire from spreading.
LAOSFM offers the following tips to prevent this type of incident:
- Do not put staples through wiring
- Do not plug more wattage into a power strip than it can handle (maximum wattage can often be found printed on the bottom of the power strip, or on the box it came in)
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.