Payton and the Saints ‘addicted to wins’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints clinched the 1-seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Steelers. They also nabbed a 1st-round bye in the postseason.
The Saints 13 wins in the regular season, well that ties a franchise-record. In 2009 and 2011 the Saints also hit 13 wins. But, the 2018 edition still has one more game left to get win No. 14. Though, it’ll probably be with Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Coach Sean Payton and the Saints finished 7-1 on the road in 2018, and can finish 7-1 at home with a win over the Panthers.
“These wins are something you get addicted to. There is a lot of work that goes in to it. Obviously, it’s more difficult when you put in those hours in practice, and you don’t have that immediate feedback with a win. That’s what makes it more difficult, but when you are able to get a win. It’s hard to get that feeling out of your system once you start," said Payton.
"That’s one thing these guys have done a good job with. Coming up with plays when we needed it. We’ve won a lot of different ways this year. I’m proud of this team. Man, they showed a great resolve. Dealt with injuries. We dealt with all the adversity that you might have in a long season, and it’s kind of the second step if you will. Winning the division is a goal that you set at the beginning of the year, and certainly helping your seed out.”
