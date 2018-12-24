Pelicans losing streak extends to four games with loss against the Kings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans losing streak moved to four games with a loss at Sacramento, 122-117. The loss drops the Pelicans (15-19) to four games under .500, their worst mark this season. The Kings outscored New Orleans 36-21 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s exactly the same. We play good basketball, when we need to execute, get big defensive plays we don’t. This three-game road trip has all been the same. All the games have been very similar. We play, and we’ve been right there. We haven’t been able to close, defend, or come up with baskets,” said Pels head coach Alvin Gentry.
Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points in the contest. Anthony Davis finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds.
Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Kings (18-15)
The Pelicans continue their road trip with the Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.