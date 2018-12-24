Race to find survivors, aid victims after Indonesia tsunami

Indonesian soldiers and rescuers search for the tsunami victims at a beach resort in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Doctors are working to help survivors and rescuers are looking for more victims from a deadly tsunami that smashed into beachside buildings along an Indonesian strait. The waves that swept terrified people into the sea Saturday night followed an eruption on Anak Krakatau, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (AP)