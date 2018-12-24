Section 642: Atlanta prefers watching the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Atlanta loves the New Orleans Saints.
Just take a look at the Nielsen ratings from Sunday.
According to the sports director at WSB in Atlanta, more homes in Atlanta were tuned into the Saints game (11.7 rating) than the Falcons (11.3 rating).
Okay, maybe Atlanta doesn’t love the Saints, but they like to watch compelling football.
By the way, the Super Bowl will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This is oozing with sweet, delicious irony.
Because a recent poll from SB Nation’s The Falconholic says 90-percent of Falcons fans believe the Saints are Atlanta’s biggest rival.
As Dave Choate puts it in his article: “So raise a glass to the Saints, and then spit contemptuously on the ground. They deserve it.”
He should add a postscript that mentions: “Then secretly watch them on TV, because you do.”
