Shreveport kid turns birthday party into a coat drive

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport boy is showing the city that it doesn’t matter how old you are, to want to give back to others.
Bennett Lewis, 10, decided to ask his friends for coats instead of gifts for his December 11th birthday. His goal was to help other kids stay warm this winter.
“I know other kids might not have coats and I didn’t want them to be cold,” Lewis says.
For his birthday party his friends donated 36 coats, which all went to KSLA News 12′s Coats for Kids coat drive.
Lewis’ parents say they couldn’t be prouder of their son wanting to help others. His younger brother Henry donated his birthday gifts to collect school supplies for kids earlier this year.
Lewis plans on continuing acts of service and wants to encourage other kids to step up, he says anyone can make a difference.
KSLA News 12 is accepting coat donations until January 5th, 2018. You can stop by KSLA News 12 at 1812 Fairfield Avenue or any Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaners to donation.
For more than 30 years, KSLA News 12 has partnered with Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning to help collect coats for kids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.