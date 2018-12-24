‘Spiritually, we were winning the whole time’: Saints fans celebrate close win against Steelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Who Dat Nation was glued to the Steelers vs. Saints game Sunday afternoon (Dec. 22), and while the close match kept many fans on the edge of their seat, others said they never doubted the Black and Gold.
With less than two minutes left and the Steelers barely in the lead, it was still anybody’s game. But, after an official review revealed a touchdown, Saints fans were confident the boys in Black and Gold had it in the bag.
They were right.
A fumble recovery sealed the deal for the Saints, but fans like Mike Adler said he knew the win would come.
“They were ahead the whole time. The score might’ve said one thing but, spiritually, we were winning the whole time,” Adler said.
Now, the team is looking ahead to the last regular game of the season, a solid playoff run and, of course, Atlanta.
“Keep these guys healthy, keep the run game going really well and Brees just has to have time in the pocket like he did Sunday,” Adler said.
