State troopers investigating officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:
As the investigation into the officer involved shooting continues, Troopers have arrested 30-year-old Corey Mata, 32-year-old Ross Mata, and 34-year-old Anthony Mata. All three were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for Second Degree Battery. This case remains ongoing, and further charges may be possible. No other information is available at this time.
ORIGINAL:
NEW IBERIA, LA (WAFB) - Two people were treated and released from the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in New Iberia.
Louisiana State Police are investigating after an officer with the New Iberia Police Department fired his gun while trying to make an arrest. The New Iberia Police Department requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations investigate the officer-involved shooting.
That shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, December 23 in the 100 block of Main St. in New Iberia. Troopers say the officer was struggling with several people. During the altercation, the officer discharged his service weapon, striking one person.
The person shot and the officer were treated at the scene for injuries, then taken to a local hospital. Both have been released from the hospital.
According to LSP Troop I, the subjects are in custody. No names have been released at this time.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.