Video shows man ‘callously’ abandoning dog days before Christmas

(RNN) – The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) in the UK is searching for a man after surveillance footage showed him abandoning his dog on the side of the road just before Christmas.
Rachel Butler, a regional media manager with the RSPCA, posted the video to Twitter early Monday morning
In the video, a man appears to throw his dog’s bed to the ground near a sidewalk and runs back to his car across the road.
The dog comes running from out of view back to him, and puts its paws up on the car, seemingly eager to be let in.
When the man starts to drive off, the dog once again chases after him.
According to Butler’s tweet, the dog is “thankfully OK and now safe.”
“Awful that someone can do this!” she added.
ITV reported the dog was a bull terrier from Stoke-on-Trent, about an hour south of Manchester. The surveillance footage was recorded last Monday.
The dog, which caretakers are calling Snoop, was apparently found by passers-by sometime later, laying in the dog bed where the man left it.
