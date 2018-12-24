White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
The setting sun illuminates clouds behind the White House during a partial federal shutdown, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Washington. The partial federal shutdown was expected to drag into Christmas as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders remained stuck in a standoff over his border wall with Mexico. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE | December 23, 2018 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a partial government shutdown entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

A top White House official warns the shutdown could stretch into January. It affects about one-fourth of the federal government.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says he's waiting to hear from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer about a counteroffer the White House presented Schumer over the weekend.

Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump's $5.7 billion request and the $1.3 billion Democrats have offered.

Says Mulvaney: "We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3."

People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Schumer's office says the parties remain "very far apart."

A lane is blocked to an unattended toll booth at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colo. A partial federal shutdown has been put in motion because of gridlock in Congress over funding for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall. The gridlock blocks money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The sun rises behind the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers faced a partial government shutdown early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting a border wall with Mexico. Overall, more than 800,000 federal employees would see their jobs disrupted, including more than half who would be forced to continue working without pay. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is met by reporters as he arrives at the Capitol on the first morning of a partial government shutdown, as Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, are at odds with President Donald Trump on spending for his border wall, in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Motorists glide through the unattended toll booths at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colo. A partial federal shutdown has been put in motion because of gridlock in Congress over funding for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall. The gridlock blocks money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
