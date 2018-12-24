Woman, boy found dead in home in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, LA (WAFB) - A double homicide investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after a woman and boy were found dead in a home Sunday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a “tragic incident” claimed the lives of a 45-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy. The victim’s names have not been released.
Deputies said the home where it happened is located at the corner of Fontana Road and Labruzza Lane in Independence.
Detectives said they believe the person who committed the “heinous crime” knew the victims.
They added additional information will be released when it becomes available and as long as it doesn’t jeopardize the case.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.
