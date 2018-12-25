Confusion, anger grow as Congo faces Sunday's election

In this photograph taken Sunday Dec. 23, 2018, Electoral agents trainees wait to be trained on the voting machines in a school in Kinshasa, Congo. The training was postponed to the next day. As Congo hurtles toward an already troubled election on Sunday, Dec. 30 the opposition is urging mobile phone companies to disable SIM cards provided for voting machines. Concerns are growing about how the ballots of some 40 million people will be counted and shared. Some worry that electronic transmission of results by the machines could open the door to manipulation. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) (AP)