Halloween on Christmas: Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele releases terrifying trailer for ‘Us’

Halloween on Christmas: Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele releases terrifying trailer for ‘Us’
December 25, 2018 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 12:00 PM

(CNN) - Academy Award winner Jordan Peele has a new story he’s hoping will scare us.

The writer-director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas.

The film "Us” stars Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke of “Black Panther.”

In it, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.

When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil doppelgangers haunting them.

"Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "Get Out."

It is slated to hit theaters in March.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.