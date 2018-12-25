Nicondra: A cloudy and mild Christmas night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a mostly pleasant and warm Christmas with only the cloud cover to keep it from being a really nice day. Temperatures were warm in the upper 60s. For the evening look for a slow fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with most locations only falling into the 50s for lows. Mild conditions will stay with us through the week with highs rebounding into the 70s. Rain returns to the forecast as well as our next trough moves in from the west.