Section 642: Drew Brees Family Choppa Style Christmas
Merry Christmas Style
By Chris Finch | December 25, 2018 at 8:47 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 9:20 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Choppa Style transcends generations.

When I was a young man, I remember the battle between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records.

Choppa struck gold for No Limit when he released “Choppa Style." Now, the lyrics aren’t as holiday friendly as other tunes like Nat King Cole’s 1961 classic “The Christmas Song.”

But Who Dat that can dance to normal Christmas music?

With that said, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees present this new holiday tradition. Kids going “Choppa Style” on Christmas Eve:

Brees Family Choppa Style Christmas Eve!

