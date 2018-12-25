Section 642: Drew Brees Family Choppa Style Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Choppa Style transcends generations.
When I was a young man, I remember the battle between Cash Money Records and No Limit Records.
Choppa struck gold for No Limit when he released “Choppa Style." Now, the lyrics aren’t as holiday friendly as other tunes like Nat King Cole’s 1961 classic “The Christmas Song.”
But Who Dat that can dance to normal Christmas music?
With that said, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees present this new holiday tradition. Kids going “Choppa Style” on Christmas Eve:
