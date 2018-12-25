Shoppers flood stores for last-minute Christmas shopping

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - With only a few hours until Christmas day, last-minute Christmas shoppers were using every minute to buy the last gifts on their list Monday (Dec. 24).
Whether you just had other commitments like Lamont Bennett, or buying presents on Christmas Eve is a family tradition, you were not alone. On the afternoon before the big day, shoppers flooded the Lakeside Mall in Metairie to get their last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and family.
“Work makes me last minute and trying to get something for my mom,” Bennett said.
All those Christmas gifts eventually need to be wrapped, and Allison Walters is there to help those who need it, and she keeps on working through the aches, pains, and paper-cuts.
Because when it’s the day before Christmas, Walters knows time’s running out before gifts need to be under the tree and shoppers do too.
“We have to be fast because people have places to go people have parties church stuff like that,” Walters said.
While it may be a stressful time to wrap, fold and tape boxes upon boxes, she said helping couples and families’ holidays go a little smoother helps spread a bit more holiday cheer.
“This is like the big day and then it will be over," Walters said. “It’s like the finale.”
And around Christmas, everyone can use an extra hand from Santa’s helpers.
“We’re like the elves,” Walters said.
For those rushing to finish their gifts, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 7 percent of Americans were expected to shop on this Christmas Eve.
