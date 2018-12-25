Two injured in separate shootings during violent Christmas in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are working a shooting in New Orleans East.
Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.
The victim received a graze wound, police said.
Officers are also investigating an unrelated shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Pleasure St.
A man was shot sometime around 7 a.m. and taken to a local hospital.
Police say the victim was shot while he was trying to buy marijuana.
Christmas day has been violent in New Orleans. A man was killed in a Central City shooting shortly around 11 a.m.
