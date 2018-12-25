Two killed, 15-year-old and man injured in Lutcher shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot on Christmas Even in St. James Parish, including a 15-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said.
On Dec. 24 at approximately 11:29pm, deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Lutcher and Gramercy Police Departments responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near 2176 Main St. in Lutcher.
Upon arrival, deputies and officers discovered four individuals had been shot. One of the victims, Thaddeus Watis, 20, died at the scene.
A second victim, Dedrick Paul Green, Jr., 23, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival due to a gunshot wound.
Two other individuals were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are currently in guarded condition. Those victims are a 15-year-old juvenile boy and a 25-year-old man.
At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been determined. The sheriff’s office and police departments are actively investigating this case.
Detectives from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone who may have information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. CrimeStoppers will pay up to $5,000 regarding information leading to an arrest. Individuals submitting tips can remain anonymous.
