Archbishop Gregory Aymond delivers message of light and healing for Christmas

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - People filled cathedrals for Mass to start off their Christmas Day and to listen to Archbishop Gregory Aymond’s message this year.
Aymond says this year, his focus is on the light of faith during personal hardships people face.
"In the midst of all that, in the midst of that darkness, this messiah, this Lord Jesus comes to bring light, and comes to bring us hope and new life," Aymond said.
Aymond said the message of darkness also applies to the number of church abuse victims that came forward this year.
"I certainly remember them in a very special way in prayer today. That through this feast of Christmas, and through our reaching out in pastoral care, that they will come to the light of Christ, and that some of the pain and the burden of what they have been through will be healed," Aymond said.
While it was about healing for some, it was a reason to celebrate the season for others.
"This is our first time attending mass for Christmas at the cathedral, so I just wanted to experience it, and then we're going to go home and eat and open presents under the tree," Angela Wolinski said.
"This is William Johnson. My first grandbaby ever, so we got him his first Christmas Mass," Elizabeth Harbison said.
Many travelled from out of state to spend Christmas in New Orleans.
"It's not cold like in Maine here, so I like it so much," said Kaune Yaga, "and we come here to see this church because it's the biggest church in New Orleans."
Others went to St. Dominic Church to spend the annual tradtion with their families.
"It's wonderful to celebrate this with them and to pass on tradition and our faith with our family traditions as well," Victoria Capdepon said.
As New Orleans becomes a popular christmas destination, Aymond said he’s excited about the growing number of people attending mass.
