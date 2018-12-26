Chef John Folse makes Texas Style BBQ brisket

Rinse brisket under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a bowl, combine all seasonings then rub briskets with spice mixture on all sides. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and allow to cure in refrigerator 4–8 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, prepare charcoal grill on both sides for indirect grilling, and preheat to low according to manufacturer’s directions. Drain wood chips and spread 1½ cups chips evenly over coals, approximately ¾ cup on each side. Remove and unwrap brisket. Place brisket, fat-side up, in a shallow aluminum foil pan then place pan in the center of the hot grate, away from the heat. Cover grill and smoke brisket 6–8 hours or until tender enough to shred easily with fingers. Baste brisket from time to time with pan juices. Each hour, 10–12 fresh coals along with additional wood chips might be needed for each side during cooking. Remove brisket pan from grill and let rest 15 minutes. Transfer brisket to a cutting board and thinly slice across the grain. Transfer sliced meat to a platter, top with pan juices or your favorite barbecue sauce and serve immediately.