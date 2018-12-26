Federal shutdown closes park service facilities in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The federal government shutdown is being felt in New Orleans, and also down near Lafitte.
National park facilities are closed down due to the impasse, which is disappointing dozens of tourists.
Tourists come to New Orleans to take in the sights and learn some history.
“I really don’t understand why they’re doing that, but it’s not good for tourists,” said Daisy Cohen from North Carolina, with her two daughters in tow.
National Park Service facilities in the French Quarter offer guided tours and plenty of historic information but due to the federal shut down last week the gates are closed.
Tourists like Cohen, who were hoping to use park rangers to enhance their experience, now look elsewhere.
" We are going to some haunted museums, and take a carriage ride," said Cohen.
For many, the shutdown makes no sense. During previous shutdowns, federal employees got back pay when they returned to work.
“It seems you’re double penalized as a taxpayer, because it’s our government tearing itself apart,” said Pam Lawson of Cincinnati.
Aside from walking tours, and tourist information, this facility also provided tourists with a service that was especially vital in the French Quarter.
The people who run the 'Cigar Factory' next door, say restroom facilities in the Quarter are now, at a bigger premium than ever.
"They have multiple restrooms, most have one or two, they have eight next door," said Frank Duarte', with the Cigar Factory.
Though a deal will likely come long after they leave town, tourists hope for a settlement soon.
"I think it's just a big tug of war," said Duarte.
The Transportation Security Administration and federal courts are not affected by the shut down. A spokesperson for the federal public defenders office in New Orleans, says court is in session and funding is secure at least for the next two weeks.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.