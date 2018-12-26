Four shootings - two of them fatal - reported across New Orleans on Christmas Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police worked the fourth shooting of the day Tuesday - Christmas Day - after a victim died of gunshot wounds in Algiers.
The shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m. at Gen. Meyer Avenue and Casimire Street. No further information was available.
The violence began Christmas Day at 7:30 a.m. when a male was shot in the thigh in the 1500 block of Pleasure Street. Police said the victim was trying to buy marijuana when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
A fatal shooting took place about an hour later at 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Clara Street in Central City, where a male victim died after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
