Locals, visitors celebrate warm Christmas in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It's not for everyone, but locals wouldn't spend Christmas anywhere else than in New Orleans.
“This is Christmas to us,” said Greg Nixon.
The end of December, and it’s 71 degrees and sunny.
"I'm a delicate swamp flower, and anytime the weather goes below 50 degrees, I get really nervous, so this is perfect Christmas weather for us," explained Julee Laporte.
The winter climate here is tough to describe, but some still try.
"It's cold and hot at the same time," said youngster Monroe Hill.
For natives, it's what they've come to expect and it's just about perfect.
"You can be outside and enjoy the day. We're not all bundled up, it's not raining. It's really nice," said Laporte.
Word traveled and so have visitors, flocking to the Crescent City to enjoy the tepid temps.
"Sunday, I think Sunday or Monday we had light snow so, this is absolute heaven," explained visitor Victoria Wong.
Others say it's unseasonably warm-- too warm. Some onsie wearers were trying to stay cozy.
“It’s a comfortable, relaxing feeling for the holidays so, we just wanted to keep doing it,” Densel Wilson said.
Yet, this year, their attire ended up working a little too well.
"Today is actually warm. It's a little too warm today for it," said Wilson.
You won't have a white Christmas in the Crescent City but, for New Orleans natives, the holiday has nothing to do with nights by the fire, cold temperatures or snow.
“Christmas, to us, is hanging with family,” said Nixon. “Hanging out with family, going back and hanging with more family, eating really good.”
And the folks here wouldn’t have it any other way.
