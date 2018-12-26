Man sought for stabbing incident in St. Claude

December 26, 2018 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 8:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing incident in St. Claude.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Williams on a charge of aggravated battery by cutting, according to police.

NOPD said the stabbing happened at the intersection of Franklin and St. Claude avenue after a verbal altercation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanley Williams is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

