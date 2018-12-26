Nicondra: Flash Flood Watch Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Showers started moving in late Wednesday as promised and the National Weather Service put the entire area under a Flash Flood Watch as we expect a prolonged period of heavy rain. The watch goes into effect Thursday morning and continues into Friday morning as we anticipate widespread heavy rainfall. Models suggest isolated areas seeing upwards of 5 inches of rain through the weekend. Be prepared for street flooding and as we get later in the period river levels will have to be monitored as well. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.