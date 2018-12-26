Nicondra: Flash Flood Watch Thursday

Wednesday Forecast

Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center as of Wednesday December 26, 2018.
By Nicondra Norwood | December 26, 2018 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 3:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Showers started moving in late Wednesday as promised and the National Weather Service put the entire area under a Flash Flood Watch as we expect a prolonged period of heavy rain. The watch goes into effect Thursday morning and continues into Friday morning as we anticipate widespread heavy rainfall. Models suggest isolated areas seeing upwards of 5 inches of rain through the weekend. Be prepared for street flooding and as we get later in the period river levels will have to be monitored as well. Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend.

