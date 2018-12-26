NOPD searching for man who didn’t make it to airport for flight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing after he didn’t make his flight to visit his family over the weekend.
According to NOPD, Frank Williams Jr. was last seen at the reporting person’s residence in the 8800 block of Apple Street on Friday.
WIlliams family had spoken to him over the phone around 3:00 p.m. but had not heard from him since.
NOPD said Williams was scheduled to fly from New Orleans to Dallas that evening, but did not make his flight.
The reporting person also said that he had recently bought a new Ford F-150 truck, but did not have any further information on the vehicle.
Williams, who is pictured on the left of the photo provided by NOPD, is described as standing 6′6 and weighing about 335 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Williams Jr. is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
