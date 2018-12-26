NOPD working shootings in Milan, St. Roch

December 26, 2018 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:13 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police were investigating two separate shootings that occurred within an hour of each other Wednesday.

At about 3:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Foucher and S. Saratoga streets, where a victim sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

Then, just before 4 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue, where a male was shot to the abdomen.

There was no word on the condition of the victims, and no further information was available.

