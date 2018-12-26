Rainy Stretch Ahead

Today will be the last mostly dry day for a while! Mostly cloudy and warm conditions are expected with highs in the low 70s.
Temperatures could warm up even more on Thursday thanks to increasing southeasterly winds. Storm chances will increase after noon and a few storms could be strong. Rain chances will last into Friday and even the weekend. Eventually, a front will push south of the area, cooling us back to near normal temperatures on Sunday and Monday.
It’s too soon to determine if rain will ring in the New Year, but at this time there is a chance for showers that night with drying on January 1st.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.