Section 642: 8 cool names on the Saints roster ... with video

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - These are in no particular order. They’re just cool names on the Saints roster with videos attached.
Eli Apple: Doesn’t fall far from the tree ...
Simmie Cobbs: Better than a full cob!
Chris Banjo: Dude is cool water ... and reminds me of this great Cohen Bros. movie.
Zach Wood: He’s a long snapper!
Max Unger: He reminds me of Stone Cold Steve Austin. So here’s a video of Stone Cold.
Cam Jordan: He’s the Michael Jordan of the Saints defensive line. Watch this video and judge for yourself.
Will Clap : Capitalize on this, Will. It has your name on it. (Explicit ... NSFW)
Vonn Bell: Dude just ringing bells...
