Shooting outside bar in Amite leaves 1 dead; victim, suspect turns himself in

AMITE, LA (WAFB) - A 50-year-old man is dead after a fight ended in a shooting outside a bar late Sunday night, according to investigators.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Larry Anthony Davis Sr. Deputies later named Jerome Ricks, 33, of New Orleans, as a suspect.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ricks turned himself in to deputies there on Christmas Day. Officials added he will be transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Detention Center.
According to TPSO, the shooting happened outside Mr. J’s Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite around midnight.
Detectives said Ricks and Davis got into a fight and at some point Ricks allegedly pulled out a handgun. They added after the shooting, Ricks left the scene. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards thanked the public for helping identify Ricks as the person suspected of shooting Davis. He noted Ricks has an extensive criminal history that includes weapons and narcotics charges. He added Ricks was released on parole on October 29 connected to an armed robbery charge.
