Slidell man arrested for armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Slidell man was arrested after police say he robbed a man at gunpoint at an apartment on Browns Village Road.
According to Slidell Police, the victim in the incident flagged down a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy Friday after 5 p.m. to report he had been robbed.
The victim told the deputy he had made arrangements to meet up with an acquaintance at an apartment earlier that evening.
According to the report, when the victim arrived Jeremy Wilson invited him inside.
Police said while inside the apartment Wilson pulled out a shotgun and robbed the victim of approximately $1,500 in cash.
The report said Wilson then armed himself with a handgun and followed the victim outside where he fired the handgun in the direction of the victim’s vehicle as he drove away.
The victim was uninjured during the encounter, according to the report.
STPSO detectives obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Saturday.
Wilson was booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
