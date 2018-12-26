Taxicab drivers relieved by easing of New Orleans ordinance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The popularity of ride-sharing companies like Lyft and Uber have added convenience for riders but stress for taxicab drivers.
“Since 1938 we’ve been here. I would say in the last two years it’s been pretty scary,” said Mark Badinger, who drives for United Cabs and believes it has been hard for companies to keep up. “It is frustrating when you see your livelihood going down the drain. It’s frustrating, and I pray that the City Council and mayor does something for us.”
He said during large events when he would expect to be busy, he isn’t.
“This year in seven days I had four trips to the Jazz Fest," Badinger said. "That is pitiful. To Voodoo fest, I had none. Uber took it all.”
It’s something that’s gotten the attention of Councilman Jay Banks.
“Fairness is something that we should all be striving for, and whatever you call it - be a taxicab, an Uber, a rideshare, a Lyft - you are paying somebody to take you from point A to point B.”
Banks and Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer wrote an ordinance to update one last amended in 2012. In the ordinance, the maximum age for a taxicab on the road would be 10 years instead of nine. Drivers would be able to renew their licenses every two years rather than annually.
“Everybody is happy. It’s a good relief,” said United Cabs President Syed Kazmi. “We can stay in business. That’s a good thing we can stay in business.”
Kazmi said last year he lost more than 100 vehicles in his fleet. He says if this ordinance isn’t signed by Mayor Cantrell, he may have to close.
Banks said the changes will make for an even playing field for taxicabs.
“So, there won’t be two different sets of standards,” Banks said. “Everybody is going to have to play by the same rules, and I think that’s the fair way to do it.”
The ordinance passed through the Transportation and Airport Committee it now awaits the signature of the mayor.
