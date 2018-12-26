Victim in Christmas Eve shooting identified as former Lutcher football player

LUTCHER, LA (WVUE) - The mother of one of the victims shot and killed Christmas Eve in Lutcher wants justice and the person responsible for taking her son’s life caught.
Thaddeus Watis' mother, who was too upset to talk on camera, tells FOX 8 her 20-year-old son was determined to go to college and make something of himself.
He played football at Lutcher High School and went on to play defense at Arkansas Baptist. He was going to return to school on January 7 after spending the holidays with his family in Convent. But after having dinner with his loved ones and attending the bonfires, he was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Lutcher.
"So as we stand here today, we still do not have any motives. We don't know what started this," says St. James Parish Sheriff Willie Martin. "We are detecting that we had a little bit of a riff between members of the community in Convent and members of the community here in Lutcher."
Watis died on the scene in the 2100 block of Main Street. A second victim identified as Dedrick Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. We're told Watis and Green were cousins and best friends.
Two other victims were hurt including a 15-year-old boy.
Watis' mother believes her son was an innocent bystander. He will be remembered as a funny, smart and determined young man who had a big impact on his teammates. His family shared this video with us of Thaddeus dressing up at school and making everyone laugh.
"We need citizens to step up and do the right thing. Help us solve these crimes and help us bring justice to the families who's grieving for their lost ones," says Martin.
There will be a prayer service tonight for all of the shooting victims and their families. It will be held at the Lady of Prompt Succor Chapel in Lutcher near Lutcher Park. It starts at 7 p.m.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
