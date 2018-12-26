Vigil held for victims in Lutcher shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A vigil is being held for the victims of a shooting in Lutcher on Christmas Eve.
The shooting killed two and injured a man and a teenager.
On Dec. 24 at approximately 11:29 p.m., deputies from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Lutcher and Gramercy police departments responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near 2176 Main St. in Lutcher.
Upon arrival deputies and officers discovered four individuals had been shot. One of the victims, Thaddeus Watis, 20, died at the scene.
A second victim, Dedrick Paul Green, Jr., 23, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival due to a gunshot wound.
Two other individuals were also transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are currently in guarded condition. Those victims are a 15-year-old juvenile boy and a 25-year-old man.
“We have two people lost their lives, and we need the community to help us with this," said St. James Sheriff Willy Martin. "Here we are on Christmas Day, and it’s really sad.”
A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
The vigil is being held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Chapel at 7 p.m. The prayer service will be led by Deacon Alfred Adams of St. Michael in Convent.
Detectives from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone who may have information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. CrimeStoppers will pay up to $5,000 regarding information leading to an arrest. Individuals submitting tips can remain anonymous.
